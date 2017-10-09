Electrical Engineering Technician II Examination Open, Non-Promotional Now Available

Examination for the Electrical Engineering Technician II Examination

Open, Non-Promotional

State of California, Department of Water Resources



Apply by October 20, 2017



The Department of Water Resources is offering a servicewide exam for the Electrical Engineering Technician II classification to fill statewide vacancies. An open/non-promotional servicewide list will be established for use by all state agencies.



THE CLASSIFICATION: Electrical Engineering Technician II classification is the full journey level in the series. Under the direction of an engineer, incumbents assist in and sometimes conduct field investigations; prepare and check complete design and contract drawings, shop drawings and construction submittals for electrical and electronic work; design difficult electrical and electronic systems to previously established standards and good design practice, with engineering help only for unusual features that have not been standardized; secure information from catalogs; prepare difficult plans, specifications and quantity and cost estimates on a wide variety of electrical and electronic work, such as power and light distribution systems, building, transit station, bridge and tunnel electrical systems, highway lighting and traffic signal systems, electrical systems for motors, fans, pumps and turbines and communication, audio-visual and instrumentation systems; prepare difficult electrical and electronic system layouts and detail drawings; use state-of-the-art technology, i.e., CADD, personal computers, stand-alone interactive systems and automatic lettering devices; incorporate electrical and electronic details into general plans and occasionally will work on drawings and designs other than electrical and electronic; inspect routine manufacturing and installations of electrical and electronic materials and equipment, especially where conformance to standard design requirements are involved; make routine engineering calculations; report the status of general electrical and electronic engineering work and completed results.

Incumbents must have the ability to follow directions; prepare design and contract drawings for electrical and electronic work from existing drawings and from design notes and sketches; interpret all drawings, plans and specifications of any kind encountered in the work and incorporate electrical, electronic and associated drawings, plans and specifications into general design and contract documents; prepare as-built plans; use state-of-the-art technology, i.e., CADD, personal computers, stand-alone interactive systems and automatic lettering devices; prepare neat and accurate drafting and freehand and machine lettering; report the status of work and the completed results; prepare basic, or assist in preparation of complex plans, specifications and quantity and cost estimates of electrical and electronic work; do electrical and electronic design and layout work of average difficulty and electrical and electronic detail drafting of the most complex nature; work independently; prepare engineering calculations; check and plot from field notes and prepare and check complex plans, quantity and cost estimates and specifications of electrical and electronic work; do complex layout work; specify and estimate electrical and electronic materials and components; do manufacturing and field inspection of equipment and electrical and electronic systems; and correlate plans, designs, drawings and data with physical conditions.

Incumbents must have the knowledge of design of electrical, electronic and associated systems; electrical and electronic material, components, installation and construction methods; drafting symbols and control and instrumentation devices; state-of-the-art technology, i.e., CADD, personal computers, stand-alone interactive systems and various technical aids; electrical power generation systems; power and lighting distribution systems; power and distribution transformers; movable bridge and tunnel electrical systems; highway lighting and traffic signal systems; electrical systems for motors and their controls; communication systems; audio-visual systems; electrical control schematic and wiring diagrams; drafting presentation and projection methods; electrical and electronic theory and practice; engineering mathematics; the department’s safety and health policies and procedures; and basic safety practices contained in the California Code of Regulations, Title 8 Industrial Relations, Safety Orders, and the General Industry Safety Orders regarding personal protective equipment.



REQUIREMENTS FOR ADMITTANCE TO THE EXAMINATION: Incumbents must have two years of experience performing the duties of an Electrical Engineering Technician I in California state service Or, five years of drafting and design experience in an engineering office (one year of which may be specification writing only), two years of which must have been electrical or electronic drafting and design experience equivalent in responsibility to an Electrical Engineering Technician I in the California state service. AND Completion of a two-year terminal curriculum in electrical or electronic technology at a community college, or completion of the sophomore year (at least 60 semester units or equivalent quarter units) of a professional electrical or electronic engineering college or university curriculum. [Candidates may substitute electrical or electronic drafting experience for the education on the basis that one year of experience is equivalent to one year (at least 30 semester units or equivalent quarter units) of education.]

Applicants qualifying under an education requirement MUST provide a copy of their college diploma and/or transcripts (unofficial are acceptable) by the final filing date as proof of completion of the required education. Competitors who fail to provide proof of completion of the required education will be eliminated from the examination



Compensation: Salary range from $4264 to $5337 per month, with medical and retirement benefits.



HOW TO APPLY TO THE EXAMINATION: Submit a standard State application (Std. 678) to the Department of Water Resources by mail or in person by the final filing date of October 20, 2017.

Mailing Address: Department of Water Resources, P. O. Box 942836, Sacramento, CA 94236-0001.

Submit in Person Address: Department of Water Resources, 1416 9th Street, room 320, Sacramento, CA 94236-0001.

Faxed or emailed applications will not be accepted. Examination Applications must have an original signature. Applications must include “to” and “from” dates (month/day/year), time base, and position titles. Applications received without this information will be rejected.

Resumes and other attachments will not be accepted in lieu of a completed application. It is the personal responsibility of each examination candidate to submit their application materials within the timeframe and in the manner specified on the examination bulletin found on our website at http://water.ca.gov/hro/currentexams.cfm.

For additional information, please contact the examination analyst, Elizabeth Jimenez at (916) 653-3910, elizabeth.jimenez@water.ca.gov .



FINAL FILING DATE: October 20, 2017. Examination Applications (STD 678) must be postmarked or submitted in person no later than the final filing date. Applications postmarked or submitted after 4:30pm on the final filing date will not be accepted for any reason. Dates printed on Mobile Bar Codes, such as the Quick Response (QR) Codes available at the USPS, are not considered Postmark dates for the purpose of determining timely filing of an application. Faxed or emailed applications will not be accepted.



EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: If conditions warrant, this examination may utilize an evaluation of each candidate’s experience and education as compared to a standard developed from the class specification. For this reason it is especially important that each candidate take special care in accurately and completely filling out their application. List all experience relevant to the “Requirements for Admittance to the Examination” shown on this announcement. Supplementary information will be accepted but read the “Requirements for Admittance to the Examination” carefully to see what kind of information will be useful to the staff doing the evaluation.



VETERANS PREFERENCE: Assembly Bill 372, signed into law by Governor Brown on August 12, 2013, changes the way the Veterans Preference process is administered by the State of California. Veterans Preference will be awarded as follows, starting on January 1, 2014: 1) Any veteran, widow or widower of a veteran, or spouse of a 100 percent disabled veteran, who achieves a passing score in an entrance examination, shall be ranked in the top rank of the resulting eligibility list. Any veteran who has been dishonorably discharged or released is not eligible for Veteran’s Preference. 2) An entrance exam is defined, under law, as any open competitive examination 3) Veterans Preference is not granted once a person achieves permanent civil service status.



The California Department of Human Resources (CalHR) has information on how to apply for Veterans Preference on their website at www.jobs.ca.gov and on the Application for Veterans Preference form (CalHR 1093). Additional information is also available at the Department of Veterans Affairs website at www.cdva.ca.gov.



CAREER CREDITS: Career Credits will be granted.



GENERAL INFORMATION

The Department of Water Resources reserves the right to revise the examination plan to better meet the needs of the service if the circumstances under which this examination was planned change. Such revision will be in accordance with civil service laws and rules and all competitors will be notified.

For an examination with a written feature, it is the candidate’s responsibility to contact the Department of Water Resources seven days prior to the test date if he/she has not received his/her notice. For an examination without a written feature it is the candidate’s responsibility to contact the Department of Water Resources at (916) 653-4838, TDD (916) 653-1804, three weeks after the final filing/cut-off date if he/she has not received his/her notice.

Applications are available at Department of Water Resources’ (DWR) offices, the DWR website: www.water.ca.gov/jobs/currentexams.cfm, local office of the Employment Development Department, and California Human Resources (CalHR) at https://jobs.ca.gov/pdf/std678.pdf.

If you meet the requirements stated on this bulletin, you may take this examination, which is competitive. Possession of the entrance requirement does not assure a place on the eligible list. All candidates who pass will be ranked according to their scores.

General Qualifications: Candidates must possess essential personal qualifications including integrity, initiative, dependability, good judgment, and ability to work cooperatively with others; and a state of health consistent with the ability to perform the assigned duties of the classification.

Examination Locations: When a written or performance test is part of the examination, it will be given in such places in California as the number of candidates and conditions warrant. Ordinarily, qualifications appraisal interviews are scheduled in Sacramento and Los Angeles. However, locations of interviews may be limited or extended as conditions warrant.

If a candidate’s notice of oral interview fails to reach him/her prior to the day of the interview due to a verified postal error, he/she will be rescheduled upon written request.

Eligible Lists: Eligible lists established by competitive examination, regardless of date, must be used in the following order: 1) subdivisional promotional, 2) departmental promotional, 3) multidepartmental promotional, 4) servicewide promotional, 5) departmental open, 6) open eligible list. When there are two lists of the same kind, the older must be used first. Eligible lists will expire in one to four years unless otherwise stated on this bulletin. In the case of continuous testing examinations, names are merged into the appropriate lists in order of final test scores (except as modified by veterans preference credits) regardless of the date of the test, and the resulting eligible lists will be used only to fill vacancies in the area shown on the bulletin.

Promotional Examinations Only: Competition is limited to employees who have a permanent civil service appointment. Under certain circumstances other employees may be allowed to compete under provisions of Rules 234, 235, 235.2. State Personnel Board Rules 233, 234, 235, 235.2 and 237 contain provisions regarding civil service status and eligibility for promotional examinations. These rules may be reviewed at departmental personnel offices or at the Information Counter of State Personnel Board offices.

TDD is Telecommunications Device for the Deaf and is reachable only from phones equipped with a TDD Device.

California Relay Telephone Service for the Deaf or hearing impaired: From TDD phones: 1-800-735-2929; From Voice phones: 1-800-735-2922.



EQUAL OPPORTUNITY & DRUG FREE STATEMENTS: The State of California is an equal opportunity employer to all, regardless of age, ancestry, color, disability (mental and physical), exercising the right to family care and medical leave, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, military or veteran status, national origin, political affiliation, race, religious creed, sex (includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and related medical conditions), and sexual orientation. It is the objective of the State of California to achieve a drug-free work place. Any applicant for State employment will be expected to behave in accordance with this objective because the use of illegal drugs is inconsistent with the law of the State, the rules governing civil service and the special trust placed in public servants.

