Moving Memoir Illustrates the Horrors of War

How To Pray In Combat When Your Mind Is Off depicts the courage and bravery of men who survived a battle and lived to tell the tale. It is his hope to encourage other war veterans to tell their story.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Martin Latigue chronicles a personal tale of suffering, triumphs, and hope amid his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder in How To Pray In Combat When Your Mind Is Off.



In this moving memoir, Latigue details a no-holds-barred account of his journey from a difficult childhood to the frontline in South Vietnam. He lived in a time when it was illegal for him to ride in front of the bus but it was pretty acceptable to be drafted for war. In the army, Latigue shares how the wall of prejudice and discrimination was torn down. In training and in fellowship, brothers in arms overcame their ethnic and cultural differences to serve their beloved country. The hardship they went through tested their faith, and they grappled with the ramifications of the ravages of war.



How To Pray In Combat When Your Mind Is Off depicts the courage and bravery of men who survived a battle and lived to tell the tale. It is his hope to encourage other war veterans to tell their story.





How To Pray In Combat When Your Mind Is Off

Written by Martin Latigue

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at Litfire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Born during World War II, Martin Latigue was drafted into the Vietnam War under President Kennedy. His faith in God got him through those tumultuous times. He lives in Houston, Texas.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.martinlatigueauthor.com.