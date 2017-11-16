Author Sheila Marie Duvall reminisces and shares colorful book for children

People’s minds, whether young or old, are always playful. It never stops seeing things creatively and it is one of the best qualities we have as human beings.

Upon seeing the contents of I See Fun, written by Sheila Marie Duvall, it brought out nostalgic memories back in our juvenile days when all our carefree minds think about was play and have fun. The colorful set of pages and the simple yet cute drawings heartwarmingly depicted scenes from our memories and the joy of lying under the sunny sky, laughing with someone our age, sharing with them the creative shapes our minds display while looking up at the floating clouds, and enjoying the moment. The book not only offered enjoyment to the young readers but it was also a good source of learning for the fresh minds as the author wonderfully incorporated fun shapes and bright colors.

Children would enjoy the book as illustrations and colorful pages would surely grasp their attention. The book can be a good start to encourage children to love reading and appreciate what the books can offer to them. It is suitable for when days are slow and lazy, or when you are reading with your child and sharing your own childhood memories to them. However, it is not limited to children as those with young at heart may still enjoy what the book offered.

I See Fun was one of the books featured at the 2017 American Association of School Librarian Book Fair which took place last November 9, 2017.

I See Fun

Written by Sheila Marie Duvall

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date March 2009

Paperback price $8.75



About the author

Sheila lives in Maryland. This is her first book and there are others that will follow. She believes that children should enjoy being outside and having fun.