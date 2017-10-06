The Second Coming of Christ amid Modern-Day Chaos

It is believed the universe must have been created by a higher being—a Source who planned every minute detail of all things living and nonliving, a Source who loves his creation so much due to the great care he took in their design. However, why does evil still exist? Schwartz of New York by Robert Spevakow attempts to answer this question.



Jesus Schwartz is the founder of a successful PR firm in New York. Business has been great, until he starts to hear a voice in his head, claiming to be God. It tells him that he is the second coming of Jesus, given the task of redeeming the world from the chaos of wars, famines, threats of terrorism, and poverty. He struggles with coming to terms with himself as he wonders whether he is suffering from a mental disorder, talking to the devil, or really having conversations with God.



Spevakow explores the concept of reincarnation, showing many parallels to the characters of the life of Jesus Christ as depicted in the Bible.



“I hope that Jesus Christian Schwartz will show us one way to create a healthy Mother Earth. This planet should be filled with healthy humans who love themselves and their neighbors,” says the author.





Schwartz of New York

Written by Robert Spevakow

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $21.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Robert Spevakow began exploring spirituality at the age of eight when he read the The Lost Continent: The Story of Atlantis in a library in Edmonton, Alberta. He is a believer of reincarnations, miracles, the sixth sense, and the existence of aliens.



To learn more about the author and his work, visit www.robertspevakow.com.

