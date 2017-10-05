Fun Book Helps Parents Teach Their Kids about Healthy Diet and Nutrition

“ The literary world needs more children’s books on health and nutrition, and a grandmother is happy to play her part. Anna Marie Watkins published The Magical Garden, a fun children’s book featuring charming vegetable characters.



Watkins initially wrote this story to encourage her children to adopt a healthier diet. She sympathizes with parents who have problems in making their children eat vegetables. The book holds a special appeal because it was also written by a parent who has firsthand experience raising children. The Magical Garden is richly illustrated with characters that come alive. It is peppered with personified characters—Mr. Potato, Mr. Carrot, Miss Broccoli, and Cute Little Snow Pea that will help children understand the benefits of eating vegetables. If children love the anthropomorphic animals in Disney and DreamWorks films, surely they’ll also love The Magical Garden.



An Amazon customer gave the book five stars and said that it was an “uplifting and incredible story! A fun read for both adults and children.” He further mentioned that it was timeless and a must-have for a book collection. Another Amazon customer remarked that The Magical Garden is a “perfect children’s book and [an] even better gift!”



Watkins’ The Magical Garden will be featured this October 11- 15, 2017 on The International Book Fair in Frankfurt Germany.





The Magical Garden

Written by Anna Marie Watkins

About the Author

Anna Marie Watkins has been a sales executive at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Rancho Mirage

Ca.since 2012. She wrote The Magical Garden for her children and her grandchildren to tell them this story.



