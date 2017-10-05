Book Follows a Dog’s Journey from the Animal Shelter to a Real Home

Author J. Wesley Porter’s A Spiritual Dog: “BEAR” reveals a perfect bedtime story for young children. This heartwarming tale vividly captures the strong bond between humans and their pet and how it can change their lives.



When Bear was eight weeks old, he was adopted from an animal shelter by a loving family who showered him with love and attention. A little puppy with jet-black curly hair won the hearts of everyone he met. Eventually, he grew into a twenty-eight-pound adult-size dog. His energy, adorable cuteness, and kindness made him an integral part of the family’s everyday life that his passing thirteen years later left them with loss and grief. This is his story, reminiscing his life as an awesome companion to his human family.



A Spiritual Dog: “BEAR” will touch the hearts of dog lovers everywhere. It is a moving and inspiring read for reading groups and those who work in animal shelters. With its lively photos and engaging narrative, this story will greatly appeal to both the young and the old.





A Spiritual Dog: “BEAR”

Written by J. Wesley Porter

Paperback | $10.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.







About the Author



A father and family man, J. Wesley Porter has worked in the US Army, human resources, and training management. He earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and a master’s degree in business administration. Porter currently lives in Killeen, Texas.