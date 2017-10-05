Pfizer Launches Novel Programs to Put Important Support Services at the Fingertips of Cancer Patients

Pfizer today unveils enhanced offerings to help patients manage their life with cancer. Pfizer Oncology Together is a first-of-its-kind program for patients taking Pfizer Oncology medicines that offers dedicated social workers called ‘Care Champions’ to help navigate the complexities that accompany treatment, such as identifying resources to help find emotional support, and workplace transition, transportation and financial assistance. For cancer patients taking a Pfizer Oncology medicine, please visit www.PfizerOncologyTogether.com.

Pfizer is also proud to launch This is Living with Cancer™, a program that provides tools and resources to support those who have been affected by cancer, including a mobile app, LivingWith, designed to help manage some of the daily challenges faced by people living with cancer. For more information about the program and to find out more about LivingWith, visit www.ThisIsLivingWithCancer.com.

“Today, more than 15 million people in the United States are living with cancer and that number is expected to grow as emerging science and better therapies are likely to increase the number of patients living with cancer as we strive for a cure,” said Liz Barrett, Global President, Pfizer Oncology. “Navigating life with cancer poses many challenges for patients and their families and friends, and we hope these unique programs can help their journey.”

“Cancer patients can feel isolated and unsure about how to navigate care and approach day-to-day life,” said Myra Biblowit, President & CEO, Breast Cancer Research Foundation. “Pfizer’s new programming that goes beyond treatment is critical in helping patients and their care networks deal with the challenges associated with living with cancer.”

About Pfizer Oncology Together

Pfizer Oncology Together is a portfolio-wide program for patient access solutions and support in the U.S. As part of the program, patients receiving Pfizer Oncology medicines will have access to a team of social workers who will be able to provide support beyond the traditional access and reimbursement services by connecting them with a wide variety of patient education resources and outreach programs. The support programs include identifying independent third party resources that provide emotional support, lodging, transportation, workplace transition support for patients balancing their jobs and treatment, and connecting patients and their families to local advocacy groups. This service will provide patients and caregivers with a dedicated representative over the course of their treatment. For more information go to www.PfizerOncologyTogether.com or call 1-877-744-5675.

About This is Living with CancerTM and LivingWith

LivingWith provides patients and caregivers with a tool to organize certain important information in one place, including:

Build a network of support from friends and family to get help with daily tasks

Record and remember important information from doctor visits

Track mood, pain and connect with wearables

Get organized and store key documents

Receive information about local events and nutrition articles

LivingWith is available at no charge and can be downloaded at the Apple App store or Google Play.

