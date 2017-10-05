Behind the Wings: Keeping Ol’ Shakey Up in the Sky

Who doesn’t love airplanes and wish they could fly one? Get behind the scenes and learn what it was like to operate and keep preautomated airplanes in the sky. Follow flight engineer Byron Gene Fish’s story as he tells his exciting, funny, and sometimes scary experiences in his memoir, Ol’ Shakey: Memories of a Flight Engineer.



Lovingly nicknamed “Ol’ Shakey” by its crew, the Douglas Globemaster C-124 cargo plane was notorious for keeping its crew on their toes with its peculiar malfunctions. Gene narrates his adventures with this historical aircraft, as well as his experience as an enlisted air force man traveling around the world on different missions.



In a review of Ol’ Shakey, book critic Dennis D. McDonald says, “If you’re interested in aviation history and only familiar with the exploits of fighter and bomber pilots on dangerous wartime missions, you’ll expand your appreciation of the important role of the military transportation and logistics by reading this entertaining and enlightening book.”



An excellent read for fans of aviation and its history. Fly into an epic journey with Ol’ Shakey, Gene, and the rest of the crew through this memoir!





About the Author



Byron Gene Fish is a holder of PhDs in both psychology and aeronautical engineering. His passion for airplanes and flying started when he was young. At the early age of sixteen, Gene entered the aviation industry. Gene was trained to operate the Boeing PT-17 trainer. Later on, Gene also completed his training for an Ercoupe 415-D and received his private pilot certificate. After air force training, he successfully got his wings and became a fully commissioned pilot.



