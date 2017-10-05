Nissan and INFINITI announce sales results for September, 2017 from regions and countries around the world
In the U.S., Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for September 2017 of 139,932 units, an increase of 9.5% over the previous year. This marks a September record. INFINITI reported its best September ever, with sales of 12,745 vehicles, an increase of 12%. For the year, INFINITI is up 17.5% to 113,714.
In Canada, Nissan Group announced total sales of 13,437 units for September 2017, an increase of 14.3% and a new September sales record. The Nissan Division also set a September sales record with 12,215 units sold, an increase of 14.4%, and INFINITI set a September sales record with 1,222 units sold, an increase of 13.6%.
In Mexico, Nissan announced total sales for September 2017 of 28,159 units, reaching a share of 24.2% and achieving 100 consecutive months of sales leadership in the country.
