Sexuality, Marriage and Family Relationships

"There are certain spiritual truths you should know before you start dating, before you start having sex and definitely before you start thinking marriage, to avoid the hereditary problems and the myriad devastations of separation, divorce, and chronic health problems prevalent in today’s immoral society.” - Ebenezer Gyasi, Author

Ebenezer Gyasi takes a look at family and marriage institutions from a spiritual perspective in his book, Spiritual Marriage: The Curse of Illicit Sexual Union. According to Gyasi, the family is the quintessential foundation of society, and it is dear to the heart of God. God came to the earth to seek, recover, and restore His lost family. However, recent events prove how it is sent into a tailspin with the rise in the unraveling of the family structure contrary to God’s will for mankind. How can this be remedied?



Gyasi warns that currently our sexuality is under tremendous attack. Hidden third-party spiritual entities have forced their way into many relationships and marriages, causing the misery and anguish in today’s families and broken homes. In an age when the sanctity of family life and marriage institution is threatened by the kingdom of darkness, it is important to bear in mind how sexuality plays a central role in the heart of all relationships—be it with fellow human beings or with God.



Spiritual Marriage: The Curse of Illicit Sexual Union

Written by Ebenezer Gyasi

About the Author

Ebenezer B. Gyasi is the founder of Deliverance-On-The-Go Ministries geared to teaching the body of Christ to wage effective spiritual tactical warfare against demonic strongholds. He has written the following books: Battle of The Kingdoms: End-of-Year & Beginning-of-Year Annual Forty-Day Fasting & Prayer, Prayer Toolbox Volume 2, Prayer Toolbox Volume 1, Spiritual Marriage, Killing Me Softly, Target or Weapon-Prayer Book.