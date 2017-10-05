Home Buyers and Renters Warned of Potential Mold Contamination in Residential Properties Used to Grow Marijuana

Earlier this year, The Denver Post published a report about the damage being done to homes throughout Colorado due to people using them to grow marijuana indoors. In fact, the article quotes a Denver detective stating he estimates that marijuana is grown in one out of every ten homes in that city alone.

One of the most damaging aspects of growing marijuana indoors is caused by mold that can quickly begin to grow due to the high humidity levels that are typically present. An average home is not designed for this type of an environment with excessive moisture in the air. In a high humidity environment, most building materials, furnishings and personal belongings will easily support the growth of mold over time.

Once mold begins to grow, anyone indoors can be exposed to it in the air they breathe. Elevated levels of mold can act as an irritant, allergen and even an asthma trigger in some people with the condition. Some types of mold can even cause opportunistic infections in people with a weakened or suppressed immune system.

“Whether it’s a legal or an illegal marijuana grow operation, if more than just a few plants are grown in an ordinary home, humidity issues and mold concerns are likely to occur,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “The Denver Post article describes what happened to a couple that unknowingly bought a home for hundreds of thousands of dollars that had been previously used to grow marijuana. It ended up having thousands of square feet of mold contamination. This is a clear example of why having the indoor environment of a home tested is so important before considering making a property purchase or signing a lease.”

