CanSurround Adds to Its Growing List of Customers, Partners with Cancer Support Community Arizona

CanSurround—a leading provider of psychosocial support through digital technologies for people living with cancer—has added Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ) as a new customer.



“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Cancer Support Community Arizona to enhance the comprehensive psychosocial services they provide to people diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones,” said Meg Maley, RN, BSN, chief executive officer, CanSurround. “We share an understanding that the psychosocial distress unleashed by the cancer experience is common, intense, destructive, and sadly until now—oftentimes needless,” said Maley. “Together, with CSCAZ, CanSurround strives to end emotional suffering in anyone affected by cancer—patients, family, friends, and co-workers.”



“The addition of CanSurround to our program is a game changer for Cancer Support Community Arizona,” said CEO Debbie DiCarlo. “This solution allows us to provide the same level of support to anyone, anywhere, anytime in Arizona. CanSurround’s novel platform affords the opportunity for CSCAZ to impact significantly more families who are faced with cancer each year and it truly helps to further our mission of ensuring that no one faces cancer alone.”



An innovative digital solution solely focused on the self-management of emotional stress, CanSurround is available 24/7 and is easy to use with a mobile phone, tablet or computer. Participants regain their footing by choosing from a wide range of evidence-based tools that promote healing of mind, body and spirit. Among the platform’s distinctive features is a self-inquiry process that teaches participants to work with challenging emotions and to feel better while living with cancer.





About CanSurround



Established in 2013 in Wilmington, DE, CanSurround is the innovator of a digital health platform solely focused on reducing distress and enhancing well-being for people living with cancer. CanSurround partners with cancer centers and other health care providers nationwide to ease emotional suffering in patients and their loved ones. The solution’s distinctive features guide the participant toward resilience, personal growth and healing. CanSurround provides 24-hour access to the right resources, at the right time, in the right form. Founded by two oncology nurses and an expert in digital mobile health, CanSurround was the first Delaware-based company to become incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation (or B-Corp) under the state’s statute.





About Cancer Support Community Arizona



Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ) provides the only comprehensive program of psychosocial services to people diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones in the state of Arizona. The program offers emotional support services, healthy lifestyle activities, educational seminars, social connections, and resources and referral. Services are evidence-based, professionally facilitated and provided at no cost. Through participation in the program, people affected by cancer learn vital skills that enable them to regain control, reduce isolation and restore hope, regardless of the stage of disease.

