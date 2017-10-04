Debut Author Composes On America’s History

Premiere author Dixie Moss provides “tidbits” or small bites on the history of people, things, places, and different events in this compilation. As the youth start to study and learn about the history of America, they realized and found themselves needing to learn and put into thought and memory a lot of facts that needed to be remembered. “First Bites: Tidbits of American History for the Young and the Young at Heart” provides and introduces an enjoyable way for them to comprehend the different important events in the history of the United States.



With her enduring love and admiration for poetry, the author used playful rhymes for the young readers to appreciate more the contents of this book. To facilitate the expansion of the children’s knowledge, every poem is supported with important events and comments as expanded explanation.



“First Bites: Tidbits of American History for the Young and the Young at Heart” provides small important ideas and information that are available about the history of America. This is actually a good start for young learners. The poems and stories contained in this book can cause curiosity to the readers. They are accessible and entertaining and great men and women that are part of the history of America are being highlighted. This too can give children a lesson that they too can do great things.



“First Bites: Tidbits of American History for the Young and Young at Heart” by author Dixie Moss is one of the titles expected to be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!



First Bites: Tidbits of American History for the Young and Young at Heart

Written by Dixie Moss

Published by AuthorHouse, 2014

Date published: June 18, 2014

Paperback price: $26.90



About the Author

Dixie Moss earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oregon in the city of Eugene where she also studied writing and speech. She was able to work as a homemaker and a school librarian. Moss is a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother to many children. She currently lives in the city of Sparks in the US state of Nevada.

