Morgana: Female Creator and Mother of Us All

A more maternal and sensual godhead in contrast to the ultimate deity that most refer to as God is introduced in Keith J. Sjosten’s fifth book, Legacy: Res Ipsa Pretosia.



In contrast to Abraham’s “jealous and vengeful” god and of the stereotypical view that god is male, Sjosten tries to capture the “sacred feminine” in the person of Morgana, the Celtic queen of the otherworld, who is presented as the creator and mother of us all. She is to find those who are devoted to her and bring them back to the “sacred clearing.”



“Legacy tells us that there are no victims of dysfunction, only choices to accept or reject one’s inherent grace,” says Sjosten, who also revealed that much of this book was written spontaneously, like taking dictation.



Keith J. Sjosten previous works have garnered recognition such as Nathan, a short story that received an award from Writer’s Digest in the mainstream category. Sjosten has also received three Editor’s Choice Awards from the National Library of Poetry. His work is featured at Stanford University.





Legacy: Res Ipsa Pretosia

Written by Keith J. Sjosten

About the Author



Keith J. Sjosten was born toward the end of the Korean War in 1953 in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. At nine years old, he received a scholarship for violin and later lived in New York’s Greenwich Village on his own, where he started writing and performing. He has since been travelling around the world as a professional musician, performing at various locations in different genres. He vows to seek knowledge until his last breath, a Socratic approach to education.