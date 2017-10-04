NFI Enhances Supply Chain Capabilities with Acquisition of CalCartage

NFI, one of North America’s largest supply chain solutions providers, has announced its acquisition of California Cartage and its affiliated companies. With the acquisition of CalCartage, NFI expands its port drayage, transloading, deconsolidation, customs examination, and warehousing solutions.

CalCartage is the premier U.S. port logistics provider serving many of the largest companies in the country. With its roots in Long Beach, California, the company has operated at the country’s busiest ports for more than 70 years. Many leading retailers, manufacturers, and steamship lines rely on CalCartage to provide best-in-class port and distribution services.

The acquisition creates the largest family-owned, vertically integrated 3PL in North America with top 10 service offerings in dedicated transportation, distribution, and drayage. Bringing together two well-respected, industry veterans, the combined company is expected to generate approximately $2 billion in annual revenue in 2018. With a significant presence at nearly every major U.S. port, the acquisition enables NFI to service shippers in the seamless transition of goods from import to port to final destination in North America.

“I am excited to welcome CalCartage’s employees and customers to our NFI family,” said NFI CEO, Sid Brown. “Together, we will expand our capabilities, better connect our domestic and international platforms, and create true end-to-end solutions. With our employees’ collective expertise and shared commitment to exceptional customer service, NFI becomes a supply chain powerhouse that can deliver value at a new level to our blue chip customer base.”

“NFI is a perfect cultural fit for the CalCartage family and is why we sought them out since the beginning,” said Bob Curry, Sr., CalCartage owner and Chairman. “Our people have built up this company over its long history, and NFI is an ideal organization to grow with and provide more opportunities for our employees, independent contractor partners, and customers.”

The acquisition expands NFI’s North American distribution footprint to 41.5 million square feet, a portfolio that consists of warehousing, e-commerce, automated, cross-dock, transloading, and customs examination facilities. In addition, NFI’s dedicated transportation and drayage network grows to nearly 4,000 tractors and its brokerage and transportation management capacity to nearly 30,000 carrier partners. With CalCartage’s expertise, NFI can provide heightened specialization in the retail, e-commerce, footwear, and apparel sectors.

Recognized as a best workplace, NFI now employs nearly 10,000 associates throughout its more than 250 offices, warehouses, and transportation locations. Continually expanding its suite of supply chain solutions over its 85 year history, the addition of CalCartage further reinforces NFI’s position as a best-in-class provider of global supply chain solutions.

NFI is a leading integrated supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, NFI’s suite of supply chain solutions includes dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com.

CalCartage, one of the largest port services providers in North America is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Founded in 1944 by the Curry family, CalCartage has grown into the largest drayage and transloading operator in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California. In addition to drayage and port services, its capabilities include warehousing and distribution, customs examination, and brokerage. For more information about CalCartage, visit www.calcartage.com.