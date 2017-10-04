Joint Venture between América Móvil and JCDecaux

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX” or “América Móvil”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], and JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), have announced today the closing of the joint venture transaction executed in June 2017 regarding the out-of-home advertising businesses by integrating their respective out-of-home advertising Mexican operations.

With the closing of this transaction, JCDecaux will ultimately own 60% of the joint venture shares and the remaining 40% shares will be owned by AMX.

