In line with the previous press release of July 12, 2017, Pernod Ricard and Chivas Brothers Limited announce today the completion of the sale of the Glenallachie Distillery to Billy Walker, Graham Stevenson and Trisha Savage, comprising The GlenAllachie Consortium.

About The GlenAllachie Consortium

Billy Walker is one of the most recognisable characters in the Scotch whisky industry, having now been involved in the industry for over 40 years. With a degree in chemistry Billy has been involved in most aspects of the production of Scotch whisky, having spent time at Ballantines, Inver House Distillers and Burn Stewart. More recently he was instrumental in establishing and building the BenRiach Distillery Company prior to its sale in 2016.

Graham Stevenson is a Chartered Accountant who has spent almost 30 years in the Scotch whisky industry. He initially joined the North British Distillery Company in Edinburgh before moving to Inver House Distillers in 1994. He has remained there for the past 23 years, most of that time as managing director.

Trisha Savage has over 30 years’ experience in the Scotch whisky industry. Starting at Burn Stewart she has worked closely with Billy throughout her career and was also instrumental in establishing and building the BenRiach Distillery Company.

The mission is to be a wholly Scottish owned, Scottish based, and truly independent Scotch whisky company producing premium whiskies.