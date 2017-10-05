A Powerful Story of Love and Faith

Would you give up your faith for love? Is there a way to keep both? Follow the mesmerizing story of a young American missionary woman as she navigates her passion to help and her blossoming love in Of Unseen Things Above.



Author Myrna Brown draws from her experiences serving as a missionary and a wife of a minister to pen this epic story of love and faith, masterfully weaving the tale of young and idealistic Thea, who is passionate to make a difference in Burkina Faso. Shaken by the people’s suffering she witnesses, Thea begins doubting her faith. While struggling with her faith, Thea finds herself falling in love with a young Muslim physician.



“It is about tolerance and love and caring. Her return from Africa to the US offers a dramatic contrast in both setting and experience,” writes Amazon customer Liz Collins. Of Unseen Things Above is a tale of balancing love and faith.





Of Unseen Things Above

Written by Myrna Brown

About the Author

Myrna Brown was born and raised in Cathlamet, Washington. She has worked as a writer and editor before she went back to George Mason University, earning a bachelor’s BS degree in nursing. Myrna Brown worked as a floor nurse and later became a hospice nurse until her retirement.



Myrna Brown and her husband lived in Burkina Faso from 1969 to 1974 to do missionary work. Currently, she is residing in Landfall with her husband. Myrna Brown and her family are very active in a nonprofit organization, Medicine for Mali.