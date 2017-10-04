Hormel Foods Honored with Employer of the Year Award

Stevie Awards recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, team achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help create and drive best places to work.

Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

“It is a great honor to be recognized with a Stevie Award as an Employer of the Year in the food and beverage industry,” Hogan said. “It is a true testament to our culture that inspires people to support each other in a way that is irreplaceable, which makes Hormel Foods a great place to work.”

Hormel Foods was selected for:

Being an innovative, promote-from-within company that genuinely cares about its people and consumers;

Having a collaborative culture with nine employee resource groups; and

Having robust training programs.

More than 500 nominations from organizations around the world were evaluated in this year’s competition. A complete list of gold, silver and bronze Stevie Award winners is available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.