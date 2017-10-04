Avid Graphics Solutions Selected by Glasgow 2018 European Championships to Deliver Captivating Viewer Experience

Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID), a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution, and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, announced that it has been appointed as the broadcast graphics platform supplier for the Glasgow 2018 European Championships. As an Official Supporter of the major new multi-sport event, Avid will provide its comprehensive tools and workflow solutions for graphics creation to captivate audiences across Europe and help bring the multi-sport event to life for a potential TV audience of up to 1.03 billion.

The Glasgow 2018 European Championships is set to join the sporting calendar as one of the world’s top events where Europe’s best athletes compete in events including aquatics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon, with athletics staged in Berlin. Taking place between August 2 and August 12, 2018, the inaugural event will see 4,500 world-class athletes compete before crowds at venues throughout Scotland and Berlin.

European Championships Management (ECM) and Fanview selected Avid—whom Glasgow 2018 have now contracted—to provide powerful broadcast graphics solutions based on the company’s extensive track record in supporting its preeminent customer community at high-profile sporting events, including NBC’s broadcast of the Olympic Games, Fox Sports’ Super Bowl and the Chinese National Games. Avid will work closely with the Championships’ timing, scoring and results providers to ensure a high-quality viewing experience for a potential TV audience of over one billion—as well as many more viewers across multiple digital platforms.

Aileen Campbell, Minister for Public Health and Sport, said: “With less than one year to go until the first ever European Championships, we are gearing up to deliver a must-attend, must-watch experience for visitors and audiences from across Europe. By engaging a world-class organization with unrivalled experience in delivering the very best sporting events, we will ensure Glasgow shines on the world stage in 2018.”

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Councillor Susan Aitken said: “We are delighted to team up with one of the world’s leading media technology providers. Avid’s experience in providing broadcast graphics solutions to major sports broadcasters worldwide will help guarantee a fantastic viewing experience for European Championships fans.”

Powered by MediaCentral®, the industry’s most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, Avid’s powerful broadcast graphics solutions will deliver hundreds of on-air 3D graphics. Avid Maestro™ | Designer and Avid’s underlying HDVG rendering platform will give the tournament’s production teams unprecedented creative power and speed to design and deliver stunning graphics.

“Powerful visual storytelling and stunning imagery are critical to building a compelling brand and attracting viewers in the competitive sports media landscape,” said Avid President Jeff Rosica. “With Avid’s powerful graphics platform and our successful track record in supporting sports events on the global stage, Glasgow 2018 European Championships can establish itself as one of the world’s top sporting events and boost viewership through eye-catching 3D graphics, timely news updates, and other captivating visual content.”

In a session titled Bringing the European Championship to Life at Leaders Week London 2017, on Wednesday, October 4, European Championships Management’s Director Paul Bristow and Head of Commercial Andrew Wilding will discuss the journey to create a major new sporting event and the key technology they will bring to viewers in partnership with Avid.

About Avid

Through Avid Everywhere™, Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, Interplay®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, Avid FastServe™, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

