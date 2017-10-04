Ronald Mulhearn showcases lessons on love and virtue in wonderful book

Ronald Mulhearn’s The Blonde, The Brunette and The Redheads tells of a man’s journey that leads to his betterment as a person. Dan Holloran, the protagonist, starts to rebel while approaching his thirtieth birthday. He divorces Barbara and seeks different women while testing his capabilities to them. He’s been wasted and women are leaving him. He then discovers a group who became his undoing but ironically, was the closest thing he had as a family. This family is the Irish American Defense League. With them, Dan, as the Lead, builds a team of five women and a sixteen-year-old orphan boy. Together, they eliminate pedophiles and child abusers.

Mulhearn’s book is thoughtfully written and showcases a wonderful lesson about love; that love prevails over hate and the good will overcome the evil. Mulhearn’s way of delivering this story is truly outstanding and one of a kind. The characters perfectly executed the plot and the author created relatable and strong characters. Indeed, one of the good books in its field that needs to get read, enjoy, and can be a source of valuable life lessons.

The Blonde, The Brunette and The Redheads

Written by Ronald Mulhearn

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date August 2016

Paperback price $23.99



About the author

Ronald J. Mulhearn was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and Valley Stream, Long Island. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School with a college prep and electronics diploma. After four years serving in the Vietnam-Era US Navy, Ron attended and secured a B.S.C.S. degree with a minor in English from Loyola College at Baltimore. Ron’s dream has always been to write a novel, but his fifty-plus hours per week in the Military-Industrial Complex only allowed him to write a box-full of Journals. Many ideas for this book came from his journals. Ron still likes to Ski, hike, camp, exercise, travel, dance, cook, entertain, and socialize.