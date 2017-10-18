Christian Author Erin Olson’s Devotions Help Readers Prepare Spiritually for Christmas

It’s never too late to reflect on the upcoming Christmas break. People may as well make the best of time reflecting on God’s faithfulness for they will not have much time in the weeks of frantic bustle leading up to Christmas. That’s what the Advent is for – to prepare spiritually for a joyous and meaningful Christmas celebration.



To help people achieve such a goal, Erin Olson published an Advent devotional titled Simplify the Season: Rediscover Christ Through Advent (Xulon, 2017). The devotional earned praises from Christian clergymen and was last displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair held last October 11-15 in Frankfurt, Germany.



Simplify Christmas? How? Rediscover Christ? Why? To simplify Christmas is “to meditate on the anticipation, patience, hope, and revelation of Christ” and to make time and room for him, the author said in the “About the Book” section of her devotional. She exhorts fellow Christians “to look back to the past and acknowledge His life and the fact that He died for all the sins of the world.”



Simplify the Season may be short in length but profound and eloquent in content. The author hopes that her book will drive readers to explore the simple life of Christ and stay focused on Him. As Christmas becomes increasingly hectic, commercialized and secularized, there is a greater need for Christians to reflect on the relevance of the Savior’s birth in their lives and find hope and faith amid the noise.



Pray and reflect this Advent. Find hope and faith this Christmas. Get a copy of Simplify the Season: Rediscover Christ Through Advent at Amazon and Xulon Press.



Simplify the Season: Rediscover Christ Through Advent

Written by Erin Olson

Published by Xulon Press

Published date: July 31, 2017

Paperback price: $14.99



About the Author



Erin Olson is the founder of Sandalfeet Ministries (sandalfeet.org). She is an ordained minister, blogger, podcaster, Bible study teacher, lay leader in her church, dynamic conference and luncheon speaker, founder of the National Prayer Walk Your Neighborhood, and the author of Forgiveness - Unforgiveness: Revealed Through Your Fruits and Sit At His Feet: Choose What is Better. Erin has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Regis University (Denver, CO) and a master’s degree in Christian Leadership from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary (Lynchburg, VA). Erin, along with her husband and three children, reside in Dallas, TX.