Simon & Schuster and Oni Press Announce Sales and Distribution Agreement

Simon & Schuster has entered into a sales and distribution agreement with Oni Press, a comic book and graphic novel publisher based in Portland, Oregon. Under the agreement, Simon & Schuster will handle sales and worldwide distribution to the book trade for Oni Press’s line of bestselling, award-winning, original and licensed comic books and graphic novels.

Under the agreement, sales and distribution will commence on March 1, 2018, bringing Oni Press’s wide range of publications to a larger marketplace of readers. Oni Press’s catalog includes popular comic books and graphic novels based on Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty™and Nickelodeon’s Invader ZIM, in addition to their line of critically-acclaimed original titles including Scott Pilgrim, Princess Princess Ever After, Lucky Penny, Courtney Crumrin, The Sixth Gun, Stumptown, Wet Moon, Letter 44, The Coldest City and Kaijumax.

“We are delighted to welcome Oni Press to our family of distribution clients,” said Michael Perlman, Vice President of Client Sales and Marketing, Simon & Schuster. “They have clearly found an audience of enthusiastic readers for their licensed and original titles, and we look forward to helping expand that audience world wide.”

“When I first joined Joe Nozemack at Oni Press, it was clear we were doing something different. We have long known that our catalog appeals to a broader audience, so we have always worked to push the comic book medium beyond the direct market,” said James Lucas Jones, Publisher, Oni Press. “Working with Simon & Schuster’s incredible team, we are elated to bring our books to new readers, retailers, and libraries.”

About Simon & Schuster:

