Thomson Reuters Partners with University of Western Australia as Key Technology Provider for Newly Launched Financial Markets Trading Room

Thomson Reuters has partnered with the University of Western Australia (UWA) as key technology provider for the newly launched Rosemarie Nathanson Financial Markets Trading Room which will provide students and researchers with industry leading access to financial markets.

The cutting-edge trading room is the largest in the Pacific and will supply 50 users with access to Thomson Reuters flagship financial desktop, Eikon, providing analytics tools, real-time data and financial information to facilitate the faculty’s research capabilities and teaching environment.

UWA Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said the new world-class trading room would become a leading teaching and research facility for undergraduates, postgraduates and PhD students.

“It is the largest training facility of its kind in the Pacific and features state-of-the-art technology in financial terminals from some of the industry’s leading providers, providing an excellent springboard for international research opportunities,” Professor Freshwater said.

Professor Andrew Caminschi, Director of the Trading Room, added, “The facility gives our students and researchers access to hundreds of markets and exchanges covering millions of financial instruments across all asset classes. The room will bring lessons to life, and increase our growing research reach, materially increasing the productivity of our students and researchers.”

Daryl Sisson, Managing Director, Financial & Risk, Pacific at Thomson Reuters, said, “The partnership with the University of Western Australia bridges academic and professional environments, and strengthens our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration at every level of the financial ecosystem. By providing students with access to Eikon in the Trading Room, they are given the opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of financial markets and prepare for professional life with industry-standard tools to stay ahead of the game.”

Professor Peter Robertson, Dean of the UWA Business School, acknowledged the generosity of the donors which funded the facility. “This has been made possible with donations from UWA Business School graduate and UK Ambassadorial Council Member, Hilton Nathanson and the Rosemarie Nathanson Charitable Trust, BHP, John Poynton, Adrian and Michela Fini and the UWA Alumni Donor fund”.

For more details visit see the Trading Room’s Youtube video and Facebook page.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

University of Western Australia

The University of Western Australia is a research-intensive university ranked in the world’s top 1% of academic institutions. Its main campus is situated next to the Swan River in Perth, Western Australia. Since 1911, UWA has helped shape the careers of more than 100,000 graduates. The University has an international reputation for excellence and enterprise and sits at 91 on the Academic Ranking of World Universities. The UWA Business School internationally accredited through EQUIS and AACSB. For more information, visit www.business.uwa.edu.au.