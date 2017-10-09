Mechanical Engineering Technician II Exam

Examination for the Mechanical Engineering Technician II Classification

Sacramento County

Open, Non-Promotional

State of California, Department of Water Resources

Apply by October 20, 2017



The Department of Water Resources manages the State Water Project, one of the largest water and power utilities in the nation with facilities located in Northern, Central, and Southern California. The State Water Project consists of pumping and generation facilities, canals, pipelines, reservoirs, control centers and dams. DWR is offering an exam for the Mechanical Engineering Technician II classification.



THE CLASSIFICATION: Mechanical Engineering Technician II classification is the full journey level in the series. Under the direction of an engineer, incumbents assist in and sometimes conduct field investigations; prepare complete design and contract drawings and check shop drawings and construction submittals; design difficult mechanical systems to previously established standards, with engineering help only for unusual features that have not been standardized; secure information from catalogs; prepare difficult plans, specifications and quantity and cost estimates on a wide variety of mechanical work such as air conditioning, ventilation and heating systems for buildings and tunnels, bridge mechanical devices, piping and duct work, highway maintenance equipment and equipment components and mechanical systems for power plants, pumping plants and generator, fan and pump installations; prepare difficult mechanical system layouts and detail drawings; use state-of-the-art technology, i.e., CADD, personal computers, stand-alone interactive systems and automated lettering devices; incorporate mechanical details into general plans and occasionally will work on drawings and designs other than mechanical; inspect routine manufacturing and installations of mechanical materials and highway maintenance equipment and equipment components, especially where conformance to standard design requirements are involved; make routine engineering calculations; report the status of general mechanical engineering work and completed results. Incumbents must have the ability to follow directions; prepare design and contract drawings for mechanical work from existing drawings and from design notes and sketches; interpret all drawings, plans and specifications of any kind encountered in the work and incorporate mechanical and associated drawings, plans and specifications into general design and contract documents; prepare as-built plans; use state-of-the-art technology, i.e., CADD, personal computers, stand-alone interactive systems and automated lettering devices; prepare neat and accurate drafting and freehand and machine lettering; report the status of work and the completed results; work independently; prepare engineering calculations; check and plot from field notes and prepare and check complex plans, quantity and cost estimates and specifications of mechanical work; do complex layout work; specify and estimate mechanical systems and components; do shop and field inspection of equipment and mechanical systems; and correlate plans, designs, drawings and data with physical conditions. Incumbent must have the knowledge of design of mechanical systems, components and materials; installation and construction methods; drafting symbols, devices and mechanisms; state-of-the-art technology, i.e., CADD, personal computers, stand-alone interactive systems and various technical aids; air conditioning, ventilation and heating systems, piping and duct work and fan, turbine, pump, highway maintenance equipment and equipment components and installations; mechanical theory, and practice; engineering mathematics; the department’s safety and health policies and procedures; basic safety practices contained in the California Code of Regulations, Title 8 Industrial Relations, Safety Orders, and the General Industry Safety Orders regarding personal protective equipment.



REQUIREMENTS FOR ADMITTANCE TO THE EXAMINATION: Incumbents must have two years of experience as a Mechanical Engineering Technician I in the California state service. Or, five years of drafting and design experience in an engineering office (one year of which may be specification writing only), two years of which must have been mechanical drafting and design experience equivalent in level of responsibility to a Mechanical Engineering Technician I in the California state service AND completion of a two-year terminal curriculum in mechanical technology at a community college, or completion of the sophomore year (at least 60 semester units or equivalent quarter units) of a professional mechanical engineering college or university curriculum. [Candidates may substitute mechanical drafting experience for the education on the basis that one year of experience is equivalent to one year (at least 30 semester units or equivalent quarter units) of education.] Applicants qualifying under an education requirement MUST provide a copy of their college diploma and/or transcripts (unofficial are acceptable) by the final filing date as proof of completion of the required education. Competitors who fail to provide proof of completion of the required education will be eliminated from the examination.



Compensation: Salary range from $4264 to $5337 per month, with medical and retirement benefits.



HOW TO APPLY TO THE EXAMINATION: Submit a standard State application (Std. 678) to the Department of Water Resources by mail or in person by the final filing date of October 20, 2017. Mailing Address: Department of Water Resources, P. O. Box 942836, Sacramento, CA 94236-0001. Submit in Person Address: Department of Water Resources, 1416 9th Street, room 320, Sacramento, CA 94236-0001. Faxed or emailed applications will not be accepted. Examination Applications must have an original signature. Applications must include “to” and “from” dates (month/day/year), time base, and position titles. Applications received without this information will be rejected. Resumes and other attachments will not be accepted in lieu of a completed application. It is the personal responsibility of each examination candidate to submit their application materials within the timeframe and in the manner specified on the examination bulletin found on our website at http://water.ca.gov/hro/currentexams.cfm. For additional information, please contact the examination analyst, Teresa Bullock at (916) 653-6330, teresa.bullock@water.ca.gov .



EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

If conditions warrant, this examination may utilize an evaluation of each candidate’s experience and education as compared to a standard developed from the class specification. For this reason it is especially important that each candidate take special care in accurately and completely filling out their application. List all experience relevant to the “Requirements for Admittance to the Examination” shown on this announcement. Supplementary information will be accepted but read the “Requirements for Admittance to the Examination” carefully to see what kind of information will be useful to the staff doing the evaluation.



VETERANS PREFERENCE: Assembly Bill 372, signed into law by Governor Brown on August 12, 2013, changes the way the Veterans Preference process is administered by the State of California. Veterans Preference will be awarded as follows, starting on January 1, 2014: 1) Any veteran, widow or widower of a veteran, or spouse of a 100 percent disabled veteran, who achieves a passing score in an entrance examination, shall be ranked in the top rank of the resulting eligibility list. Any veteran who has been dishonorably discharged or released is not eligible for Veteran’s Preference. 2) An entrance exam is defined, under law, as any open competitive examination 3) Veterans Preference is not granted once a person achieves permanent civil service status.



The California Department of Human Resources (CalHR) has information on how to apply for Veterans Preference on their website at www.jobs.ca.gov and on the Application for Veterans Preference form (CalHR 1093). Additional information is also available at the Department of Veterans Affairs website at www.cdva.ca.gov.



CAREER CREDITS: Career Credits will be granted.



GENERAL INFORMATION

The Department of Water Resources reserves the right to revise the examination plan to better meet the needs of the service if the circumstances under which this examination was planned change. Such revision will be in accordance with civil service laws and rules and all competitors will be notified.

For an examination with a written feature, it is the candidate’s responsibility to contact the Department of Water Resources seven days prior to the test date if he/she has not received his/her notice. For an examination without a written feature it is the candidate’s responsibility to contact the Department of Water Resources at (916) 653-4838, TDD (916) 653-1804, three weeks after the final filing/cut-off date if he/she has not received his/her notice.

Applications are available at Department of Water Resources’ (DWR) offices, the DWR website: www.water.ca.gov/jobs/currentexams.cfm, local office of the Employment Development Department, and California Human Resources (CalHR) at https://jobs.ca.gov/pdf/std678.pdf.

If you meet the requirements stated on this bulletin, you may take this examination, which is competitive. Possession of the entrance requirement does not assure a place on the eligible list. All candidates who pass will be ranked according to their scores.

General Qualifications: Candidates must possess essential personal qualifications including integrity, initiative, dependability, good judgment, and ability to work cooperatively with others; and a state of health consistent with the ability to perform the assigned duties of the classification.

Examination Locations: When a written or performance test is part of the examination, it will be given in such places in California as the number of candidates and conditions warrant. Ordinarily, qualifications appraisal interviews are scheduled in Sacramento and Los Angeles. However, locations of interviews may be limited or extended as conditions warrant.

If a candidate’s notice of oral interview fails to reach him/her prior to the day of the interview due to a verified postal error, he/she will be rescheduled upon written request.

Eligible Lists: Eligible lists established by competitive examination, regardless of date, must be used in the following order: 1) subdivisional promotional, 2) departmental promotional, 3) multidepartmental promotional, 4) servicewide promotional, 5) departmental open, 6) open eligible list. When there are two lists of the same kind, the older must be used first. Eligible lists will expire in one to four years unless otherwise stated on this bulletin. In the case of continuous testing examinations, names are merged into the appropriate lists in order of final test scores (except as modified by veterans preference credits) regardless of the date of the test, and the resulting eligible lists will be used only to fill vacancies in the area shown on the bulletin.

Promotional Examinations Only: Competition is limited to employees who have a permanent civil service appointment. Under certain circumstances other employees may be allowed to compete under provisions of Rules 234, 235, 235.2. State Personnel Board Rules 233, 234, 235, 235.2 and 237 contain provisions regarding civil service status and eligibility for promotional examinations. These rules may be reviewed at departmental personnel offices or at the Information Counter of State Personnel Board offices.

