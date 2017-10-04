A Story of Kindness, Hospitality, Unity and Creatively Illustrated in New Children’s Story

The book Shadow Fisherman by John G. Capaldi tells the story of a warm, hospitable village in West Africa and the mysterious fisherman that generously provides the villagers with all the fish they need. However, the entire village knows nothing of the identity of the kind fisherman. Until one fine day, a wandering drummer makes the discovery every villager has long hoped for.



The story that the book depicts has been inspired by the author’s interaction with the people of Togo in West Africa. The warm hospitality of the people and the beautiful sceneries and simple living in the West African village have been creatively illustrated in the book which will surely stimulate the imagination of readers, especially the young ones, and invite adult readers to have a feel of the culture and warmth of the people expressed by the characters in the story.



This entertaining read is very much recommended not only for children but also for adult readers that are into inspiring stories that are incorporated with creative illustrations that will surely capture every reader’s attention and interest.



Shadow Fisherman by John G. Capaldi is one of the many entertaining and creative literature that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.



Shadow Fisherman

Written by: John G. Capaldi

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: April 26, 2012

Paperback price: $15.99

About the Author:

John G. Capaldi is a writer and also a fine artist. He had travelled to Tropical Nature of Togo, West Africa on many occasions. In his travels, he learned wood sculpture, drummed and visited many friends. Every journey gave him the inspiration to write and illustrate stories for children. His book Shadow Fisherman was inspired by the people he met in his travels to West Africa.