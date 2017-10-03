TV Guide launches innovative new Chat feature

TV Guide has launched a new Chat feature on their Android app, allowing users to discuss television shows in real time.

The new feature uses unique new technology developed by TV Guide to create gifs of ongoing television shows. Users are able to share, react to or comment on these gifs. Other users post replies, creating a thread of messages and reactions based around a specific television event.

The new technology means that TV Guide app can instantly depict huge television moments and lay them out in an easy to navigate way, prompting interaction between users. It also avoids problems with discussing television shows on social media such as spoilers and difficulty knowing what a user is referring to.

Current social media platforms allow for users to discuss their favourite shows, but shortchange them in regards to spoilers. With TV Guide’s Chat feature, use of a timeline ensures that users are not spoiled when watching and can join in the conversation when ready. Chat for a specific episode is available on the app for the period of a week, meaning users can choose where to begin if they watch a show on catch up.

Discussing television on social media can also be difficult due to an inability to know exactly what moment one user is referring to. TV Guide’s gif technology solves this, for what the user is reacting to is clear for all to see.

TV Guide Chat will launch on iOS devices in November 2017.

TV Guide is the leading global TV and entertainment media platform, redefining TV content discovery, personalisation and engagement into a single immersive experience. With 3 million users on web and 2 million across mobile.