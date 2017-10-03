Niamh de Niese named one of Brummell Magazine’s Inspirational Women in the City

Niamh de Niese, Head of BNY Mellon’s EMEA Innovation Centre in London, has been named one of Brummell Magazine’s Inspirational Women in the City 2017.

Brummell, the lifestyle magazine at the heart of Europe’s financial community, has listed 30 inspirational women who are making a positive impact in London and inspiring others to follow suit.

Niamh has been selected for driving innovative change in the financial services sector and positive change within the community, as she designed STEM-focused programming for school-age children.

Niamh has fostered collaboration between experts in financial services and technology, through the expansion of BNY Mellon’s NEXEN℠ digital platform, the roll-out of the BNY Mellon API and App Store and the establishment of an innovative prototyping capability.

Leading fintech integration, collaborating with clients and regulators, Niamh and the innovation team are creating solutions to the challenges posed by today’s changing technologies.

Alongside her role at BNY Mellon, she uses her position to effect positive change within the community, serving on HRH Prince Charles’s sustainability task force.