RCI Bolsters Collection of Travel Benefits for RCI Platinum® Members

RCI, the worldwide leader in the vacation exchange industry, has expanded the benefits provided to members of RCI Platinum, the company’s highest membership tier.

The additional benefits include:

Access to a Travel Concierge - Personal Assistance Coordinators available by phone to assist booking items like theater and sporting event tickets, make restaurant reservations, schedule tee-times, and provide local activity recommendations to enhance the overall vacation experience for RCI Platinum members;

Personal Assistance Coordinators available by phone to assist booking items like theater and sporting event tickets, make restaurant reservations, schedule tee-times, and provide local activity recommendations to enhance the overall vacation experience for RCI Platinum members; Access to 24/7 Emergency Travel Assistance by phone to help in the case of flight rebooking, hotel rebooking, rental vehicle booking, emergency return travel arrangements and more;

by phone to help in the case of flight rebooking, hotel rebooking, rental vehicle booking, emergency return travel arrangements and more; 25 percent discount on Guest Certificates ;

; 10 percent discount when combining RCI Weeks®

Existing benefits of the RCI Platinum membership will continue, including priority access to specially acquired inventory, the ability to earn Savings Dollars, 10 percent discounts on Extra VacationsSM getaways, 20 percent discount on select Go Cards and Explorer Passes through City Discovery, access to free unit upgrades and resort changes, free Points Transfers for RCI Points®members, free RCI Deposit RestoreSM for Deposits made from nine to six months before the vacation start date for RCI Weeks®members, and more.

“We recently surpassed the 300,000 member milestone for RCI Platinum, which illustrates just how attractive the program is for those travelers who are looking to get the most out of their membership experience,” said Gordon Gurnik, president of RCI. “By adding services like travel concierge, emergency travel assistance, and additional travel discounts, we have built one of the strongest and most appealing travel memberships in the industry.”

In addition to the new benefits for RCI Platinum members, RCI also announced the launch of RCI Gold®, a new membership tier created with RCI’s discerning member base in mind. The new tier will sit between the standard RCI membership and the RCI Platinum tier membership, and will offer travel perks, discounts, and offers that extend beyond just exchange.

A full list of benefits for both RCI Platinum and RCI Gold can be found on RCI.com.

# # #

About RCI

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange with over 4,300 affiliated resorts in nearly 110 countries. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points® program, the industry’s first global points-based exchange system, RCI provides flexible vacation options to its 3.8 million RCI® subscribing members each year. RCI’s luxury exchange program, The Registry Collection® program, is the world’s largest program of its kind with approximately 200 affiliated properties either accessible for exchange or under development on six continents. RCI is part of Wyndham Destination Network and the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands (NYSE: WYN).