A positive first day of testing for Renault e.dams

Sébastien Buemi was the team’s fastest driver today with his lap time of 1:18.577s, the second fastest in the quicker, afternoon session. Nico Prost went eighth in both sessions with his personal best this afternoon in a 1:19.097s.

Both drivers spent the majority of the day working on assessments of the season four challenger, the Renault Z.E.17.

Renault e.dams will be back tomorrow for the second day of testing at the Ricardo Tormo circuit.

Vincent Gaillardot, Director of FE Programme: “Testing is all about getting the cars ready in the season 4 configuration. The development phase is over, therefore we are testing the cars with the homologated version for season 4 to make sure there are no reliability issues. We achieved a strong tally of 126 laps today, which is a good thing.”

Sébastien Buemi, #9: “It was an intensive day. It’s not usual that we are testing with both cars so it was a good thing as we achieved a maximum of laps. I am satisfied with the performance of the car. I think we could still do better but overall, it was a strong day.”

Nicolas Prost, #8: “It was a good day. We worked mostly on long runs during the afternoon session. The performance of the car was satisfying this morning and we are going to work in that direction tomorrow. In the end, it is really a positive day.”