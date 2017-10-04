Eye Doctor Pens A Memoir That Will Inspire The World

Gifts of Sight is a compilation of an ophthalmologist’s life experiences in dealing with his patients. The author is Bruce Shields, a world-renowned ophthalmologist and one of the best in that field of practice. Gifts of Sights embarks on Dr. Shields’ experience with patients, the lessons and values the author learned from the treated patients and the personal relationship the author had with said patients.

This is a very entertaining inspirational book that will warm the readers’ hearts. The author, despite the great achievements, is very down-to-earth. Instead, this memoir centers on the author’s patients and the personal growth and lessons the author obtained from the treated patients.

Gifts of Sights is a must-have to complete one’s inspirational book collection. This wonderful book will soon be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017.

Gifts of Sights

Written by: Bruce Shields

Published by: WestBow Press

Published date: October 24, 2012

Paperback price: $27.89

About the author

Dr. Bruce Shields received his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma and completed his ophthalmology residency at Duke University and his glaucoma fellowship at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. He headed the Duke School of Medicine Glaucoma Section for 20 years before joining the Yale School of Medicine in 1996 where he served as chair for ten years. He has written and lectured extensively on the subject of glaucoma, with ten books, including his Textbook of Glaucoma, which is in its fifth edition and has been translated in five languages. His research has led to over 200 scientific papers and book chapters, with a special focus on the mechanisms and management of glaucoma. In 2006, he obtained a patent for a new glaucoma surgical device, which is currently in clinical trials. Dr. Shields provides consultation in diagnosis and management of difficult glaucoma problems, with special emphasis on medical and laser treatment of glaucoma. He is now a retired. He wrote several medical books and chapters and scientific papers, but this is his first attempt at nonscientific writing. He lives with his wife, Sharon, in Burlington, North Carolina.