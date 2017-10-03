$2000 Blackjack, Roulette and Video Poker Jackpot Pool this Week at Intertops Poker & Juicy Stakes

Casino games players can win a share of this month’s $2000 Casino Jackpot prize pool at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes. October 4 – 10, designated events in Blackjack, video poker and Roulette win instant cash bonuses.

To qualify for instant casino jackpots, players just play any Blackjack, Video Poker or Roulette game (except Mini BJ) under the casino tab in the poker room. (Games in Intertops’ main casino do not qualify.) Known for Texas Holdem and Omaha, both poker rooms also offer casino games from Lucktap, Worldmatch and Betsoft.

Several types of Blackjack hands win instant casino jackpots. Ten players will win $20 each for hitting Hearts Blackjacks (Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King, both Hearts). Another fifteen will win $10 each for Small Suite 21s (6,7,8) and one lucky player can win $300 for a Big Suite 21 (Ace 2,3,4,5,6).

Red winning numbers on five consecutive spins of the Roulette wheel wins $5. The Roulette Collector Plan – hitting every number once (may over multiple sessions) – wins $100.

40 video poker players hitting four of a kind will win $5 each. Flushes – five card hands all the same suite -- will pay $10 to up to 20 players and up to 10 players hitting a Royal Flush (five card hand with a straight from ten to an Ace, all one suit ) will get $40 each.

Players can win up to $300 in The Casino Jackpot bonuses. There is a 15X wagering requirement before cash out.

Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes frequently host online satellite tournaments for big-money events in Europe and the Caribbean. The current series, which will send the winner to the Aussie Millions tournament in Melbourne, Australia continues daily until the Final this Sunday.



