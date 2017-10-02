TestAmerica Expert Dr. Richard Burrows to Present Webinar on EPA’s Revision to the 40 CFR Part 136 Method Detection Limit Procedure



TestAmerica Laboratories, the leader in environmental testing, is pleased to announce the next installment in its highly acclaimed Ask the Expert webinar series. Dr. Richard Burrows, TestAmerica’s Corporate Technical Director, will present a webinar entitled EPA’s Revision to the 40 CFR Part 136 Method Detection Limit (MDL) Procedure. The webinar, broadcast live on October 4, 2017 at 1:30 PM EST, is being offered as an encore presentation following the unprecedented attendance of the original webinar in September.



Dr. Burrows’ presentation will focus on the theory and application of the Method Detection Limit (MDL) procedure in environmental analyses. The MDL procedure was first published in 1984, and has been widely accepted as the universal standard for the determination of detection limits in environmental laboratory settings. In 2015, EPA published its first major revision to the MDL procedure, which is expected to be published into the Federal Register in late 2017. In his Ask the Expert webinar presentation, Dr. Burrows will discuss the changes included in the revision, as well as the potential impacts on data users and laboratories.



Dr. Burrows has more than 35 years of experience in analytical chemistry in both academic and commercial laboratory settings. He has been actively involved with the development and evaluation of environmental methods and techniques through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL), and Environmental Laboratory Advisory Board (ELAB) organizations. His work has involved bringing new perspectives to method detection limits (MDLs), calibration, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), and method development. He is a recipient of the TNI Charlie Carter Award, and a two time recipient of the ACIL Preston Millar Award.



Dr. Burrows holds a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Bristol, England, and performed research in gas chromatography and mass spectrometry at San Diego State University.

TestAmerica's Ask the Expert program provides unmatched access to a nationally recognized panel of more than 30 experts in the environmental field.