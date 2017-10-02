Autobiographical Fiction Features Philippines’ Struggles during Japanese Occupation

There are no winners at war. This is what Virgilio I. Gonzales reminds his readers in his book, Waiting for General MacArthur.



Set against the dark and grimy era of the Second World War, the book revolves around young Carlos and his family’s journey of escaping the invading Japanese forces. Staying alive becomes a daily struggle, making it harder for Carlos to cling to General MacArthur’s promise to liberate the nation from its invaders.



The story is highly reflective of real historical events that will spark the interest of world history enthusiasts. Young readers will find it easy to empathize with Carlos for his innocence and courage in enduring the upheavals of the war.



“Virgilio manifested his talent as a writer during his student days in the University of the Philippines. . . . a great contribution to our collective memory,” writes Elmer Ordonez, former editor of the Philippine Collegian. Lonn Taylor, a Texas historian finds the book fascinating because it was written by an ordinary Filipino (as opposed to guerillas or Americans), making it a fine addition to his collection of books about the Philippines.





About the Author



Born in the Philippines in 1932, Virgilio I. Gonzales lived through the Pacific War and the Japanese Occupation. He emigrated to the United States in 1978 and was later joined by his family in 1982. He took up a short course on novel writing in 2007 and formed a workshop with fellow students. This novel is a product of that workshop, taking four years to complete.