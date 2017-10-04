Author bares the truth about the historical slave trade

What is slave trade? Slave trade points to the transatlantic trading patterns which were initiated during the mid-17th century. Cargoes of manufactured goods were set sail in trading ships from Europe to the west coast of Africa. When these goods arrived there, they were traded for weeks and even months for people who were being captured to be sold into slavery. Young and healthy individuals were being brought to the coast to be forced into slavery.



Through the Lens of the Transatlantic Slave Trade speaks of the unconscious wounds inflicted by the transatlantic trading patterns. This is historical and still up to now there are still remnants of the slave trade. This book exposes the truth behind everything so that the world can see more and beyond this tragedy made by man.



Through the Lens of the Transatlantic Slave Trade is expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair, which will be happening on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!



Through the Lens of the Transatlantic Slave Trade

Written by Vinita Moch Ricks

Published by BookBaby, 2013

Published date August 1, 2013

Paperback price: $14.95



About the Author

Vinita Moch Ricks is a psychology professor at Harold Washington College, Chicago, IL from 1974 to 2004. She has already retired as a professor. When she read Hugh Thomas’ “The Slave Trade”, she got interested and started to travel, read and seriously involve in this amazing subject. As for travelling, she already have visited twenty-five countries on six continents. She also had her PhD. degree at the Northwestern University, School of Education and Social Policy in Educational Psychology. She also got her MA in Social Sciences at the University of Chicago and BA in Psychology and Political Science from Indiana University. She is such an established and constant learner.