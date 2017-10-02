Magna and BASF Team Up to Conquer Cancer in Road Hockey Fundraiser

Magna International Inc. and BASF made a joint donation of $20,000 to Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. The team was among the top 30 donors to the cause.

They also teamed up for a friendly road hockey tournament and fundraiser that featured a variety of celebrity appearances. Former Toronto Maple Leaf, Todd Warriner joined the Magna/BASF team as an honourary player.

“We’re proud to team with up BASF in the ongoing effort to conquer cancer,” said Marc Neeb, Chief Human Resources Officer, Magna International. “The teamwork and determination shown at the road hockey tournament is a fitting symbol for those battling cancer, as well as the great work done by the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.”

“In some way, we have all been affected by cancer,” said Marcelo Lu, President of BASF Canada. “It is important for us to be able to connect with others, and take action in support of the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation’s vision to conquer the disease in our lifetime.”

The joint donation will help support breakthrough cancer research, patient care and education programs.

