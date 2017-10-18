Former missionary Linda Smith-Wy shares her wonderful journey in Albania

Even if she does not have an idea where the country was located, Linda Smith-Wy still pursued in accompanying her friend on a mission trip to Albania. Considered as one of the world’s poorest countries, Albania was also a closed communist country at that time (1996). But these facts did not hinder Linda from helping children especially in the isolated village of Rodokai. Together with five other missionaries, they visited and helped some friends who had established a program to feed the children in that village. The children’s genuine love and overwhelming joy gave her the inspiration to write this story. She mentioned in her book how amazed and moved she was by them.

For her, the humbling experience in Albania was so valuable beyond estimation that she put it into writing, which led to the birth of her book The Gift of Walnuts: Boot Camping in Albania ten years later.

Nearly fifty photographs were included in the book to give readers a glimpse of the culture and living conditions of the people in southern Albania in 1996. The happy faces of the people and the places in southern Albania were illustrated in the book. The journey of Linda in Albania being a missionary will surely inspire the readers.

The book The Gift of Walnuts: Boot Camping in Albania has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now!



The Gift of Walnuts: Boot Camping in Albania

Written by: Linda Smith-Wy

Published by: iUniverse

Published Date: March 7, 2008

Paperback price: $14.95



About the author

Linda Ann Smith was a grant writer and administrator of grants for the city of Rawlins, Wyoming, and served two terms as Carbon County clerk. Smith has written two other books and received three Wyoming Press Pacemaker awards. She and her husband, Doug, have two children and a grandson.