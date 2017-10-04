Author Shares Her Heartwarming Experiences in Albania

In 1996, Linda Smith-Wy accompanied a friend on a mission trip to Albania. She had no idea where the country was even located. And after more than a decade, she considered the place and the people she met there as a treasure. The book includes her unforgettable journey together with her five companions in one of the world’s poorest countries. In Rodokai, Albania, Linda, together with some of her friends, narrates how challenging and inspiring it was to help and feed the children from that isolated village. The book tells the powerful story of love, passion, and friendship. Her journey and experiences from the country served as her inspiration into writing “The Gift of Walnuts: Boot Camping in Albania.”

The book includes nearly fifty pictures of wonderful places and happy faces of people in Albania. The book gives the readers a glimpse on the culture and living conditions of people in southern Albania in 1996. Taken from first-hand experience of the author, readers will surely be inspired from her story.

The book “The Gift of Walnuts: Boot Camping in Albania” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and don’t forget to grab a copy!



The Gift of Walnuts: Boot Camping in Albania

Written by: Linda Smith-Wy

Published by: iUniverse

Published Date: March 7, 2008

Paperback price: $14.95



About the author

Linda Ann Smith was a grant writer and administrator of grants for the city of Rawlins, Wyoming, and served two terms as Carbon County clerk. Smith has written two other books and received three Wyoming Press Pacemaker awards. She and her husband, Doug, have two children and a grandson.