Save the Children’s Prep Step Wins a 2017 FEMA Individual and Community Preparedness Award

Save the Children’s Prep Step campaign won the Prepareathon in Action Award, one of the 11 distinguished 2017 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual and Community Preparedness Awards.

The Prep Step, part of Save the Children’s Get Ready Get Safe campaign, is a song and dance to help make preparedness accessible for child care providers, teachers, parents and communities and was designed to be fun for children. In just 100 seconds, the Prep Step video can fit into any program or activity break and helps kids learn the three basic Prep Steps to help them prepare for any emergency:

1) Know your “In Case of Emergency” contacts

2) Make a home emergency plan

3) Gather disaster supplies & pack a “go-bag”

“Children are the most vulnerable when emergency or disaster strikes. That’s why in addition to nearly 100 years of emergency response work, Save the Children leads preparedness programming to ensure communities prioritize the needs of our nation’s youngest citizens,” said Mark Shriver, Senior Vice President of U.S. Programs & Advocacy, Save the Children. “We are honored to receive this national recognition from FEMA, and especially proud because we put kids at the center of the Prep Step in its creation and implementation. That is exactly how Save the Children seeks to serve children across the United States.”

The FEMA Individual and Community Preparedness Awards are national and recognize innovative local practices and achievements by honoring individuals, organizations and jurisdictions that have made outstanding contributions toward strengthening their community to prepare for, respond to and recover from disaster. Additionally the awards program helps to generate conversation at the neighborhood level, provides models of preparedness programs and demonstrates how to implement preparedness programs in any community.

“As a mom and emergency manager, I understand how tough it can be to ingrain very important emergency preparedness values into our children’s lives. Things like knowing their emergency contacts, how to pack and what goes into a go-bag and making a plan aren’t exactly as fun as Sesame Street, but Save the Children has made emergency planning fun by creating and promoting the Prep Step song and dance,” said MaryAnn Tierney, FEMA Region III Administrator.

Earlier this month, Save the Children released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Prep Step music video, featuring Aria, a little girl who was saved from the 2013 Moore, Oklahoma tornado because her daycare teacher grasped her leg to keep her from being swept away.

To learn more about Save the Children’s preparedness work, please visit www.SavetheChildren.org/GetReady.

Save the Children gives children in the United States and around the world a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We invest in childhood — every day, in times of crisis and for our future.