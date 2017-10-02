Accenture Launches Cloud Suite for Oracle to Accelerate Clients’ Move to the Cloud

To answer enterprise clients’ needs for a solution that supports personalized client journeys to cloud, Accenture has launched the Accenture Cloud Suite for Oracle. As the latest innovation from the Accenture Oracle Business Group, the Cloud Suite consists of an extensive portfolio of cloud-based accelerators, assets and tools that help enable the tailored creation and delivery of the Oracle Cloud portfolio.



“The Accenture Cloud Suite for Oracle taps into Accenture’s decade-long investments in cloud technology and our experience helping countless clients reinvent themselves by taking advantage of the flexibility and new innovations possible with cloud,” said Paul Daugherty, Accenture’s chief technology & innovation officer. “This expansive collection of specialized industry solutions, accelerators and automation offers clients material end-to-end savings throughout their journey to Oracle Cloud using the Cloud Suite.”

Designed to integrate with organizations’ architectures at multiple levels, Accenture Cloud Suite for Oracle incorporates more than 200 journey to cloud accelerators, assets and tools across Oracle’s existing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Data-as-a-Service offerings (DaaS). Purpose-built to provide a flexible bridge to help enable cloud-to-cloud, cloud-to-on-premises, and cloud-to-custom architectures and solutions, the Cloud Suite encompasses four key areas that support rapid adoption of Oracle’s cloud technology:



Architect – Provides reference architectures, models, decision trees, point of views, blueprints, and more to help build robust, scalable, secure, and mature architectures.

Accelerate – Speeds up planning and execution with starter kits, common services, pre-built integrations, and solution guidelines, along with industry-specific and cross-industry process flows, configurations, testing and training assets. It also has a rapid prototyping proof of concept kit that hosts a library of tools to speed development, with the ability to stand up client ready environments in a matter of days.

Automate – Removes manual work from implementations and migrations to the cloud with automated tools for DevOps, migration (Accenture Cloud Connect), testing and environment provisioning. Automate also features new and exciting Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Process Automation tools and solutions.

Delivery – Combines Accenture's experience in industrialized delivery methods with agile and liquid delivery for cloud solutions. This work is backed by Accenture's in-house design agencies, such as Fjord, and delivered by a network of Oracle-focused Global Delivery Centers, Innovation Centers, and Liquid Studios.

The structure of the Accenture Cloud Suite for Oracle helps enable Accenture to harvest new knowledge, ranging from code, documentation, and leading practices to integrations and automation for future reuse on client projects. These assets include modules such as Accenture Rapid Prototype Builder, which helps enable clients to build prototypes in hours or days vs. weeks or months, and broader tools like Accenture IaaS Cloud Accelerator for Oracle, which is used to automate the migration of any Oracle and most non-Oracle workloads from on-premises or another public cloud to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, effectively making applications more responsive and helping reduce downtime and disruption to the business.



“The tools provided by the Accenture Cloud Suite for Oracle, such as Cloud Connect, have driven significant business results and operational efficiencies for Oracle customers,” said Thomas Kurian, President of Product Development, Oracle. “With the launch of Accenture Cloud Suite for Oracle, countless more businesses will be able to accelerate their journey to the cloud by leveraging Oracle’s industry-leading cloud solutions and Accenture’s unrivaled integration capabilities.”



Accenture has been one of Oracle’s leading systems integration partner globally 12 years in a row, with more than 54,000 Oracle-skilled consultants around the world who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for more than two decades and is a Global Cloud Elite-level member in Oracle PartnerNetwork. For more information on the Accenture and Oracle relationship, please visit www.accenture.com/oracle.



