Storybook by Karen Dewell Gives Lessons about Friendship, Survival, and Love

This children’s book, written by Karen Dewell, is about the story of a unique friendship of a bear cub and a blue bird. Their unlikely friendship is quite remarkable, and their adventures are very delightful. The bear cub lives in a cave near the dark forest with its mother. The mother bear is very caring towards her cub and teaches the young one daily on how to survive in the world. The bear cub and the blue bird’s friendship deepens. One day, the two friends went out to fly a kite. They enjoyed flying the kite so much that they forgot to pay attention to their surroundings and eventually they both got lost. The two helped each other in order to survive and get home in time.

The Adventures of ‘Lil Bear and Blue Bird is a truly inspiring story. The artworks inside are very attractive. The book is recommended to both children and adults. This book is very enjoyable especially for bedtime stories or story-telling time during class.

The Adventures of ‘Lil Bear and Blue Bird was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which took place last October 11, 2017.

The Adventures of ‘Lil Bear and Blue Bird

Written by: Karen Dewell

Published by: Archway Publishing

Published date: March 22, 2017

About the author

Karen Dewell is a happily married wife and homemaker. She has one son and four stepsons with families. She is currently residing in Desert Hot Springs, California. The Adventures of ‘Lil Bear and Blue Bird is her first children’s book and the first installment of an intended series. She is sometimes inspired by creative dreams that transport her into imaginative lands.