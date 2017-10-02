HBIS Model Implemented In Beijing Sub-Center Construction Projects

Beijing Sub-Center Project Office held the Municipal Administrative Office Project & HBIS Construction rebar Direct Sales Experiences Seminar to promote the “HBIS Model”in supplying the key national Projects. The HBIS Model will be widely applied by the 2ndphase of Beijing Sub-center project.

In the seminar, HBIS representatives elaborated the soul of HBIS Model in securing the material supply to the projects and shared their experiences in direct sales of construction rebar to those projects. The Beijing Sub-center project is a historic project of the city. During the construction, HBIS was innovative in project scheduling and securing the deliveries. They have accomplished a performance model integrated with Designated Production, Precision Delivery, Online query, and 7×24 hours on site services. With the application of Internet+ technology, for the first time in the country, the project has eliminated all counterfeited wires and bars entering the project site. The project teams designed the Project Manager Scheme and organized delivery team and their service groups. HBIS provided designated services to the project and insured the production and flexible deliveries. Between April 2017 and September this year, HBIS succeed in providing all materials of Phase one of the project and the underground tunnel gallery project, in total 260,000tons were delivered. During this period, no complaint of wrong delivery, no complaint of product quality were ever filed and the quality of the construction and its progress were guaranteed. The company has helped the project to reduce the stockpiles and improved the project efficiency. With its help, the contractors successfully reduced their procurement costs and all attributes were highly valued by the contractors. The HBIS brand was promoted and its influence in the industry was enhanced.

HBIS will continue to improve its communications with the contractors and construction teams and strengthen its innovations of management to develop all types of project models and working schemes to cope with different projects.

