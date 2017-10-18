Retired High School Teacher John Burdick Recounts Experiences During the Vietnam War
Having to serve during the war in Vietnam, John Burdick only desired for one thing — to return home alive and on his feet no matter what it took.
Post-event Quote Not all heroes are written in history books; some are servicemen in war whose names are left unpublished.
The book A Sphinx narrates a powerful and emotional account following the author’s duty in the Vietnam War in the 1960’s. In 1967, he received the order to ship to Vietnam. He was recruited by the military to become an intelligence agent during the war. For the young man, the offer was intriguing at first but he then realized it would require all of his skills to stay alive during his entire service in Vietnam. Despite his little formal training, he was able to learn quickly. He executed missions effectively and successfully fulfilled several of his purposes in Vietnam. He was able to infiltrate the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army command infrastructure and to accomplish the searching of American prisoners of war. The war soon hit hard and the deaths of all the young men began to haunt him. He realized that he could no longer trust anyone including the military establishment.
This book is an extraordinary chronicle that uncovers behind-the-scenes footage of a military intelligence agent. It provides insight into the emotions and fears of servicemen involved in war. It could appeal to diverse readers and is definitely a must read!
A Sphinx was presented as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.
A Sphinx
Written by John Burdick
Published by iUniverse
Published date October 13, 2008
Paperback price $24.74
About the Author
John Burdick presently lives in Pacific Grove, California and is a retired high school teacher. Before working as a teacher, he had held a variety of jobs and was able to serve in the Army from January 1966 to December 1968. A Sphinx: The Memories of a Reluctant Spy in Vietnam, is his first book.
