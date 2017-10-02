Registration Opens for New Jersey Radon Measurement Technician Course

New Jersey building science professionals, consultants and inspectors who are involved with radon testing and consulting services are invited to register to take part in an upcoming 16-hour Initial Radon Measurement Technician Course that is being hosted by EMSL Analytical, Inc. The two-day course will take place on October 9th and 10th at EMSL’s dedicated training center located in their Cinnaminson, New Jersey corporate headquarters.

The course is designed to teach students the methods that are used in radon testing for real estate purposes and individual homeowner tests. It will explore how and where to market this professional service and teach attendees how to explain to their clients the next steps to take after the initial radon test results are assessed.

Additional course topics include:

Introduction to Radon

Radon Fundamentals

Source of Radon

Health Risk

History

EPA Guides

National Radon Programs

Basic Radon Entry Facts

Mechanisms of Radon Entry

Indoor Radon Concentrations

Measurement Protocols

Sampling Methods

Device Locations

General Measurement Conditions

Measurement Factors

Radon Gas Monitors

Time Integrated Devices

Radon Grab Samples

Continuous Radon Monitors

Quality Assurance and Control

Radon Tables

“EMSL is pleased to be hosting this radon course that is being taught by Environmental Consultants and Affiliates Network, LLC instructor James Gagnon,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “The course, NJ ECAN-200, is approved for 16 continuing education units (CEUs) with the National Radon Proficiency Program (NRPP). Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour our laboratory and see firsthand how radon and other indoor air quality samples are analyzed. The cost to register for this course is $325 per student and because space is limited, we strongly encourage those looking to attend to register today.”

To register or learn more about this upcoming event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit www.emsl.com/Training.aspx, call (843)737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

