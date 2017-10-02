Rationale Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal with Warner/Chappell Music

London-based singer/songwriter and producer Rationale has signed a worldwide deal with Warner/Chappell Music (WCM), the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Rationale, who has a recording deal with Warner Bros. Records UK, is set to release his self-titled debut album on 6th October 2017.

Rationale said: “I know a lot of writers and artists signed to Warner/Chappell. If you ask any one of them, they’ll tell you that their team is nothing short of brilliant. They work incredibly hard and there’s a real family atmosphere that I love. So, when the opportunity arose to sign and work with Paul Smith again, it was a real no-brainer for me!”

Paul Smith, Senior International Creative Manager, WCM UK, added: “Rationale is an incredible all-round artist. I’ve been lucky enough to have worked with him previously, so I know what an amazing talent he is. I’m really looking forward to seeing him develop as a songwriter here at Chappell.”

Rationale, whose real name is Tinashe Fazakerley, was born in Zimbabwe before moving to Britain with his family as a child.

He has previously released an album and two EPs under the name Tinashé. He has written songs for artists such as Rag’n’Bone Man and Katy Perry, for whom he wrote and produced ‘Act My Age’ for her 2017 album, Witness.

Tinashe recently relaunched his singing career under the moniker Rationale. His first release, ‘Fast Lane,’ went straight to No. 2 on the Spotify Global Viral chart within its first week. His electronic R&B style quickly gained praise from some of music’s biggest stars, including Elton John, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell.