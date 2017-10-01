Ari Lewski Reveals How Digital Sports Tech is Revolutionizing Request a Bet

Pricing up request a bet markets manually is a hindrance that restricts the volume and variety of bets operators can offer. This common challenge ultimately limits operators’ profits. Ari Lewski, Executive Director of Digital Sports Tech Ltd., reveals the solution – a new automated product that calculates odds based on a mix of outcomes and improves profits for sportsbooks.

The product is Digital Sports Tech’s new Quick Pick Accumulators (QPAs), and Lewski believes it is revolutionizing request a bet markets. “With the football season upon us, we predict these markets will become a key battleground in the months ahead as sportsbook operators look for a competitive advantage,” said Lewski.

Lewski explains how QPAs superior ability to calculate bets and generate odds is a game-changer. Sports fans love these types of betting markets because they’re more engaging and now they can now set up a bet with a mix of outcomes within a single game. “The automated accumulators can include factors such as anytime goal scorer, total match goals, or any of DST’s proprietary prop betting markets.”

Designed to integrate seamlessly, QPAs is an addition that can quickly and painlessly open up endless opportunities for operators. Digital Sports Tech assures the accumulators maintain accurate pricing as a result of their proprietary pricing models, along with their first-class trading and risk management function. Lewski said his team is continually monitoring markets and betting activity in order to update prices.

Coming from a background in investment banking and equities analysis, Lewski knows it all comes down to the numbers. Digital Sports Tech’s secret sauce is a mix of sophisticated calculations, algorithms and pricing models based on hundreds of thousands of real bets. Used in request a bets, it adds customizable flavor to betting odds in milliseconds. Traders using the old manual standard simply cannot compete with the computing power, options, and automation of QPAs.

For Lewski, this product is the result of five years crunching numbers in the sports betting industry. Based on his experience, accumulators are an essential tool for operators to remain competitive in the evolving sports betting market. The next generation of punters are here, and they demand responsive, customizable services that can keep up with the sports they follow.

As more operators begin to add advanced request a bet accumulators, bettors will come to expect the jackpot-style betting and personalization these new accumulators offer. The instant popularity of technology products like accumulators among punters has raised the bar regarding the options and quality sports fans expect to find when they visit a sports book.

Lewski anticipates QPAs will become just as popular as DST’s Player Props, which launched last year. Player Props brought an industry-first to bettors, allowing them to design their bets in a way that had never been done before in sports betting. They have become a successful tool for several operators, including Coral.

The sports betting industry is changing and according to Lewski, request a bet accumulators are just the beginning. He has many more ideas in the pipeline that will keep DST on the forefront of technology and innovation in the industry. “We’ve only begun to scratch the surface of technology’s ability to enhance the sports betting experience.”

About Ari Lewski:

Ari Lewski is an igaming executive with more than five years of expertise in the sports betting industry. He is a founder and Executive Director of Digital Sports Tech. Lewski’s background in software development, corporate finance and accounting have helped him lead Digital Sports Tech through the creation of innovative sports wagering products and services.