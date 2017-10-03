Red Monkey Collective to Speak at the Daily Fantasy Sports and eSports Wagering Expo in London on October 9

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Adam Whyte, Head of Esports at the Goat Agency, will speak at the Daily Fantasy Sports Expo ( http://www.dfse.net) on October 9, 2017 at the Strand Palace Hotel in London.



Adam Whyte, Head of Esports at the Goat Agency will speak on a panel covering the Euro eSports market.



The global market for DFS continues to grow substantially. Leaders in many of these markets have yet to be established. DFS represents an attractive opportunity for the gaming investor and entrepreneur.



The DFSE event includes an additional event on Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin for gaming, called ASROC. DFSE delegates are provided complimentary access to ASROC.



ABOUT the goat agency



The Goat Agency is the leading global social influencer marketing agency.



We run bespoke campaigns to drive hard, guaranteed digital results at better value than other channels. We’re don’t own or manage any particular influencers/accounts, we only work with the most relevant and effective influencers



Whether you’re after brand awareness, millions of video views, traffic, app downloads or sales, you’re in the right place… Influencer marketing is the most authentic and cost effective way to hit KPIs, and we’re the best in the business. As the leading influencer marketing agency we use performance data to inform everything from influencer selection, time of post to mechanic and call to action



Adam Whyte, Heads up the Esports and Gaming division of the Goat Agency that has had previous success working with big game developers like Bethesda. He is a lawyer with 6+ years working in professional sports and has been an esports agent since completing his masters in Business in 2015.



ABOUT THE DAILY FANTASY SPORTS EXPO



The Daily Fantasy Sports Expo is the worldwide leading convention and expo that focuses on the DFS industry. DFSE brings new people and with it new business models to the industry. The summit also introduces new technology, illustrates unique methods of thinking and provides the ultimate networking experience for executives.



For more information, please visit the website www.dfse.net or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Media, Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 77

Linkedin Industry Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups/DAILY-FANTASY-SPORTS-8247642

E-mail: info-19@fantasysportsexpo.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.