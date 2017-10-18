Author and Illustrator Present a Fusion of Both Respective Arts
Hanging Out with Big Pop is a brave piece of art swimming through everything else, presenting a sense of value to a special few.
Learn to see the good in everyone, and you will be more kind.
Big Pop is the man. Everybody loves him, from his family, friends, and neighbours. He is a man of God, a father, an uncle, a son, a husband, a brother etc. Hanging Out with Big Pop written by Linda Floyd Merkerson and illustrated by Dwight B. Floyd is a short illustrated book, where it may be seen and considered as a children’s picture book, but the essence of the story and the thought behind this book are more than what meets the eye.
The art in the book and the story is simple and can be a free-pager for children to explore. The book, although is filled with art and meaning, may not be for everyone, but those who resonates with the spirit and existence of Big Pop will find this piece as a rare treasure to be read, owned, and kept.
Linda and Dwight made a seamless bedtime book that may also serve well as a coffee-table artefact. It basically is a thirty-two page work of art, and that is with an emphasis. A book that may be leveraged and experienced in more ways than one. It too is a nostalgic piece, a reminder of the readers own Big Pop, and it all rings and resonates with the eccentric and childish illustration of Dwight B. Floyd that will reek, in a good way, of nostalgia for most of the readers, or should one say connoisseurs?
This book is for those who are sensitive to art and for those who values Big Pop. This book was one of the titles presented during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017.
Hanging Out with Big Pop
Written By Linda Floyd Merkerson
Published by America Star Books
Published date July 17, 2015
Paperback price $ 21.83
About the author
Linda Floyd Merkerson, the book’s writer, lives in Wetumpka, Alabama. She studied at Trenhol State Technical College.
