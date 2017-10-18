Author Wanda C. Outlaw pens a moving book on her unwavering faith to God

Put Him first in everything you do, and the rest will fall into its right place.

A prayer is powerful form of communication humans offer to the Almighty. Desires, dreams, and hopes one has are asked to Him via prayers. But some do not receive the fruits of their labor. Are their beliefs in God strong enough?

It Began With A Prayer by Wanda Outlaw tells a story of a mother who desires to have a new and peaceful life after constant downward experiences in the real estate sector she was in. She faces struggles in hopes to have her dreams fulfilled, and later realizes that she lacked one thing, putting God first in everything. She has experienced a move of God like she has never experienced before. The book points out a few mistakes people tend to commit when hoping for their desires to be fulfilled. They leave the Almighty out of the equation, thus, some do not see results when they struggle. The author wrote the book with the hopes that through it, readers will realize the wonders God gives if He is to be put first, and also be an instrument to strengthen their beliefs of Him.

It Began With A Prayer helps enlighten readers’ minds and depicts God’s amazing wonders. Its rich contents will aid those who lack faith. Truly, it is a book worth indulging into.

It Began With A Prayer was one of the phenomenal books displayed in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.

It Began With A Prayer

Written by Wanda C. Outlaw

Published by America Star Books

Published date February 12, 2013

Paperback price $19.95



About the author

Wanda C. Outlaw is a native of Washington, D.C., a mother, and a grandmother. Wanda is a national motivational speaker and trainer. She has presented workshops at the Office of Personnel Management, Federal Communications Commission, Department of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and General Services Administration. Her workshops include: self-esteem, telephone techniques, individual development planning, stress management, team building, attitude adjustment, and professional image.