Codis Hampton II Shares Tale of His Father in His Fourth Book

Greeting readers with an NBA (basketball) analogy and the essence of a bonded father and son relationship, the book is essentially a book about family, with a heavy emphasis on the father. Dedicated to his late father, the author Codis Hampton II wrote the book entitled Remembering Moz: Gracie & John Hampton’s First-Born.

Codis “Moz” Hampton, Senior, the author’s father, was a kind and generous man, a dedicated family man respected and held in high esteem by family, friends, and co-workers. The book though is not only about one man’s father and rich heritage of family ties, but it also circumpasses vastly on the broader aspects of man’s career, social, and political expectations, aftermaths of the choices made, and various social commentaries, some serious and some witty humorous. The book takes the readers back to time all through Moz’s roots way back to the beginning of the Civil War.

It is wondrously heartwarming to read such a book so compassionately written, surely full of love and memories. The author did lay most of his heart and time into Remembering Moz, as one can notice the vast coverage from major happenings in history, politics, excellent storytelling, and, most importantly, family.

Indeed a very wonderful book to sink in to anytime of the day. Remembering Moz: Gracie & John Hampton’s First-Born by Codis Hampton II was one of the titles presented during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



Remembering Moz: Gracie & John Hampton’s First-Born

Written by Codis Hampton II

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date January 3, 2017

Paperback price: $15.95



About the author

In 1996, Codis Hampton retired from civil service and focused on what he loves to do the most — writing. He is the author of Unchon-ni, a semibiographical tale about his military tour in Korea; Gracie Hall-Hampton, the Arkansas Years, 1917–1953 — a book about his grandmother’s life in the segregated South; The Episodic Thoughts of Hamp Or A Blogger’s 1999–2014 Perspective; and his latest entitled “Misguided Intentions” a 70s fiction. For more info and more of his works visit his website at https://hcofa.net/